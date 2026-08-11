Zack Gelof And Athletics Take On Rays On Aug. 11

Gelof is hitting for a .277 BA, .329 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 41 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Gelof has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (11-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season.

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