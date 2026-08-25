Zach Thornton And Mets Face Brewers On Aug. 25

Thornton is 3-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.