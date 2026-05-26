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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Take On Tigers On May 26

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Neto has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .223 BA, .332 OBP and .427 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 36 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Rangers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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