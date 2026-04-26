Zach Neto And Angels Play Royals On April 26

Neto is hitting for a .227 BA, .346 OBP and .418 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 19 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Neto has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.