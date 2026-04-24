Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Royals On April 24

Neto is hitting for a .238 BA, .364 OBP and .446 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 19 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. Neto has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Noah Cameron (1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

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