Zach Neto And Angels Play Rangers On May 24

Neto is hitting for a .227 BA, .337 OBP and .435 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 36 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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