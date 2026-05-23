Zach Neto And Angels Face Rangers On May 23

Neto is hitting for a .221 BA, .331 OBP and .426 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 34 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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