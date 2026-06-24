Zach Neto And Angels Face Orioles On June 24

Neto is hitting for a .229 BA, .328 OBP and .458 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 56 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.

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