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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Orioles On June 23

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .326 OBP and .454 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 54 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Shane Baz (4-7) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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