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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Take On Guardians On Aug. 26

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Neto has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .236 BA, .315 OBP and .432 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 82 runs. In 577 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Neto has recorded 18 steals on 29 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.73 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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