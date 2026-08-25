Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 25

Neto is hitting for a .237 BA, .316 OBP and .434 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 82 runs. In 572 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 62 runs. Neto has recorded 18 steals on 29 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (12-7) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.