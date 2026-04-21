Zach Neto And Angels Face Blue Jays On April 21

Neto is hitting for a .247 BA, .375 OBP and .462 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 19 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. Neto has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Patrick Corbin (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.