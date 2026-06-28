Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On June 28

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .322 OBP and .447 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 57 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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