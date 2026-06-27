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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On June 27

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, June 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .325 OBP and .453 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 57 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-3 with a 6.26 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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