Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On June 27

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .325 OBP and .453 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 57 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-3 with a 6.26 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.

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