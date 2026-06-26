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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Take On Athletics On June 26

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 56 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

J.T. Ginn (5-4 with a 3.16 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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