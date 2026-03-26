Zach Neto And Angels Face Astros On March 26
Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Daikin Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Neto has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Neto had a .257 BA, .319 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .793 and he scored 82 runs. In 554 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs. Neto recorded 26 steals on 35 attempts.
Hunter Brown makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.