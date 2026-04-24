Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Take On Royals On April 24

Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.