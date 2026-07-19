Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Yankees On July 19

Yamamoto is 9-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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