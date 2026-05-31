FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Phillies On May 31

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 4-4 with a 3.09 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News