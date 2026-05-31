Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Phillies On May 31

Yamamoto is 4-4 with a 3.09 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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