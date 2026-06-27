Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Padres On June 27

Yamamoto is 7-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.