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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Padres On June 27

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has +108 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 7-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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