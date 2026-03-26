Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On March 26
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.