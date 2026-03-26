Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On March 26

Yamamoto went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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