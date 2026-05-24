Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Brewers On May 24

Yamamoto is 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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