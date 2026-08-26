Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 26

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .438 OBP and .618 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.055, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 88 runs. In 571 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 91 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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