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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Yankees On Aug. 25

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .320 BA, .436 OBP and .613 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.050, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 566 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 90 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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