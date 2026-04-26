Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Yankees On April 26

Alvarez is hitting for a .353 BA, .464 OBP and .755 SLG with an 8.8% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.219, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Luis Gil makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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