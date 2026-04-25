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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Yankees On April 25

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .357 BA, .471 OBP and .776 SLG with a 9.1% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.247, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (1st in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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