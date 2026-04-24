Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Yankees On April 24

Alvarez is hitting for a .347 BA, .466 OBP and .779 SLG with a 9.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.245, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (1st in MLB). He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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