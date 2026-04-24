FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Yankees On April 24

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will square off against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .347 BA, .466 OBP and .779 SLG with a 9.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.245, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (1st in MLB). He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News