Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Twins On June 30

Alvarez is hitting for a .308 BA, .424 OBP and .607 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.031, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (10th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 93 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.