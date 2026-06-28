Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Tigers On June 28

Alvarez is hitting for a .314 BA, .427 OBP and .619 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.045, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (8th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (1-8) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 5.35 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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