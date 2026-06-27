Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Tigers On June 27

Alvarez is hitting for a .314 BA, .427 OBP and .619 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.045, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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