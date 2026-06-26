Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Tigers On June 26

Alvarez is hitting for a .318 BA, .430 OBP and .625 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.055, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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