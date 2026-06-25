Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 25

Alvarez is hitting for a .322 BA, .435 OBP and .634 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.069, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Troy Melton (4-0) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.56 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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