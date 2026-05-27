Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 27

Alvarez is hitting for a .303 BA, .414 OBP and .631 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.046, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (3-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.

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