Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 26

Alvarez is hitting for a .301 BA, .415 OBP and .606 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is 1.021, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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