Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rangers On May 25

Alvarez is hitting for a .300 BA, .415 OBP and .595 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Kumar Rocker (2-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.