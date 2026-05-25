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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rangers On May 25

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .300 BA, .415 OBP and .595 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Kumar Rocker (2-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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