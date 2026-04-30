Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Orioles On April 30

Alvarez is hitting for a .355 BA, .463 OBP and .736 SLG with an 8.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.199, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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