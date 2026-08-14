Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Mariners On Aug. 14

Alvarez is hitting for a .322 BA, .436 OBP and .621 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.057, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 80 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 87 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

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