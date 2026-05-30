Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Brewers On May 30

Alvarez is hitting for a .301 BA, .415 OBP and .641 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is 1.056, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (1-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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