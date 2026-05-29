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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Brewers On May 29

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .307 BA, .419 OBP and .654 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.073, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (9th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Coleman Crow (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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