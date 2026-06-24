Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 24

Alvarez is hitting for a .325 BA, .436 OBP and .640 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.076, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (6th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (3-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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