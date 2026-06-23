FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Blue Jays On June 23

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .431 OBP and .639 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.070, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News