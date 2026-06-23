Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Blue Jays On June 23

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .431 OBP and .639 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.070, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.