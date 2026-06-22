Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Blue Jays On June 22

Alvarez is hitting for a .322 BA, .428 OBP and .640 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.067, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (5th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Guardians.

Dylan Cease (4-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.