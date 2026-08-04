Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Blue Jays On Aug. 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .330 BA, .443 OBP and .648 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.091, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (5-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.