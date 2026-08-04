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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Blue Jays On Aug. 4

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .330 BA, .443 OBP and .648 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.091, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (5-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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