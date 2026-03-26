Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Angels On March 26
Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day at Daikin Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs.
Jose Soriano starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.