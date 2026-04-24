Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Twins On April 24

Diaz is hitting for a .340 BA, .426 OBP and .489 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 13 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Taj Bradley makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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