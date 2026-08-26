Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 26

Diaz is hitting for a .303 BA, .372 OBP and .463 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 76 runs. In 564 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 72 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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