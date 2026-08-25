Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 25

Diaz is hitting for a .305 BA, .373 OBP and .466 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 76 runs. In 560 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 72 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jackson Jobe (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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