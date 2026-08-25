Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 25
Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .305 BA, .373 OBP and .466 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 76 runs. In 560 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 72 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jackson Jobe (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.