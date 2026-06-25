Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Royals On June 25

Diaz is hitting for a .332 BA, .414 OBP and .512 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4 for 5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.

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