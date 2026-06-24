Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Royals On June 24

Diaz is hitting for a .324 BA, .408 OBP and .507 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (4-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.

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