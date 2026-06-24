Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Royals On June 24
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .324 BA, .408 OBP and .507 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Royals.
Noah Cameron (4-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.