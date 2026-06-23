Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Royals On June 23

Diaz is hitting for a .326 BA, .407 OBP and .511 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.

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